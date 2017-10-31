Luke Bryan Crashes Georgia Wedding Amid ‘Idol’ Auditions

Living up to his hit “Crash My Party,” Luke Bryan took a break from American Idol auditions in Georgia this weekend to make a surprise visit to one couple’s wedding reception in Savannah.

“We just did a day of auditions and we found out that, like, two minutes away, there’s a real, live wedding happening,” Bryan says in a video shared on Idol’s Facebook page.

“We heard that they’re big fans of mine, so we’re going to go have some fun and crash a real wedding, real quick.”

The 41-year-old country hunk proceeded to pop some champagne and dance with the bride and groom to his hit “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” according to PEOPLE.

The bride, McKenna Neidlinger (whose mother helped arrange the surprise) went on to say, “I couldn’t believe it.”