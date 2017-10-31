Kip Moore’s Real Life Ghost Story Will Freak You Out!

By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: female ghost, ghost story, ghosts, kip moore, Real Life, Scary

While Kip Moore was recording his debut album, he lived in a house that was haunted. “It was real, and every night I felt like I was gonna die.” He had rented a house from his publisher where he says an angry female ghost swept outside his door
at night. 
 
Kip says that he never actually saw a ghost but all the sounds of the ghost was present describing the sounds saying, “I would hear some loud crashes in the middle of the night. I would hear sounds of sweeping.” 

Kip says he tried to quiet the ghost at least at night so he could sleep. “I literally heard something one night so I sat up in my bed and said, ‘I got no beef with you if you’ve got no beef with me’ and I went back to sleep.”  He is happy to not
have the house guest anymore. 

Spooky!Happy Halloweeeeeeeeeeeen!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live