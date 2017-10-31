Kip Moore’s Real Life Ghost Story Will Freak You Out!

While Kip Moore was recording his debut album, he lived in a house that was haunted. “It was real, and every night I felt like I was gonna die.” He had rented a house from his publisher where he says an angry female ghost swept outside his door

at night.



Kip says that he never actually saw a ghost but all the sounds of the ghost was present describing the sounds saying, “I would hear some loud crashes in the middle of the night. I would hear sounds of sweeping.”

Kip says he tried to quiet the ghost at least at night so he could sleep. “I literally heard something one night so I sat up in my bed and said, ‘I got no beef with you if you’ve got no beef with me’ and I went back to sleep.” He is happy to not

have the house guest anymore.

Spooky!Happy Halloweeeeeeeeeeeen!