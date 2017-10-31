Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Expecting Twins

On Instagram Monday, it was revealed that country powerhouse Chris Stapleton is expecting twins with his wife and bandmate, Morgane.

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10-year anniversary, babe! You make my whole world go round,” the Morgane captioned a black-and-white portrait of the couple, who already have a son and daughter whose names and ages they’ve chosen not to reveal publicly.

A few fans were already in the know about their big baby news as on Saturday, Stapleton shared the baby news during his Dallas concert at Starplex Pavilion, according to the Dallas Observer.

“She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more,” he said according to PEOPLE.