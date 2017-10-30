We Still Have Your Tickets & Backstage Passes For KMPS New Country Night Out!

The KMPS New Country Night Out w/ Maren Morris, Scotty McCreery, and Russell Dickerson is sold out, but that doesn’t mean you can be there…  just listen to New Country @ 941 KMPS this weekend because we’ve got YOUR free tickets to the show on Dec. 8th + you’ll qualify to be backstage to meet ALL of the NCNO artists – served up by BSB, Brown Sugar Bourbon from the Heritage Distilling Co.!

 

Listen for the keywords we announce at :15 after every hour, starting at 3:15pm on Friday (11/3), and text them to 54994 to be in to win!

 

Maximum one (1) entry per keyword, per person, regardless of entry method. Message and data rates may apply. Click HERE for official rules, or click HERE to enter the keyword online.

