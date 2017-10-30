Thomas Rhett Celebrates Willa Gray’s 2nd Birthday

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren hosted a magical birthday for their daughter Willa Gray over the weekend.

Taste of Country reports that the country star shared a picture of himself, Lauren and their eldest daughter posing next to a unicorn cake and jars of various candies on Instagram.

“I can’t believe Willa Gray turns two this week!! Time goes by so fast,” Rhett captioned the cute picture.

“This was a unicorn-themed party and I can see Willa wanting a horse in the near future.” The couple adopted Willa from Uganda earlier this year, just months ahead of welcoming biological daughter Ada.

Rhett had to cancel three of his 2017 Home Team Tour dates (Oct. 26-28) due to illness, but it seems he’s back on his feet, just in time for a fun birthday party!