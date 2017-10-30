Thomas Rhett Announces 2018 Life Changes Tour

By Annie Reuter
Thomas Rhett is heading back out on the road in 2018. Nearly a month away from wrapping his current Home Team Tour, on Monday (October 30) the country singer has announced that he’ll be visiting 30 cities while headlining his Life Changes Tour in 2018.
“Headlining for the first time has been pretty unreal,” Rhett, who launched his first headline arena tour in 2017, said in a press release. “It’s wild to me that next year we will be launching our second year of headline shows and are bringing out some of my favorite artists in music right now. I think the fans have come to expect that we’re going to be on our feet and having the time of our lives every single night.”
The 2018 trek will begin on April 5 in Oklahoma and run through October. Rhett will bring along Brett Young, Jillian Jacqueline, Carly Pearce and Russell Dickerson as openers on select dates. His second leg of the tour will begin in September where he’ll add Midland as a support act. Tickets go on sale on November 3 at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com. Complete tour dates are below.
Thomas Rhett’s 2018 Life Changes Tour Dates:
April 5 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
April 6 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena
April 7 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
April 19 — Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena
April 20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
May 3 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
May 4 — Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center
May 17 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
May 18 — Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
Sept. 13 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
Sept. 14 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 20 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
Sept. 21 — Syracuse, NY @ OnCenter War Memorial Arena
Sept. 22 — Albany, NY Times @ Union Center
Sept. 27 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Sept. 28 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center
Sept. 29 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Oct. 5 — Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center
Oct. 6 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 11 — Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Oct. 12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oct. 13 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Oct. 18 — Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
Oct. 19 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
Oct. 20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 25 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Oct. 26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 27 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center