Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 30th

Game 5 of the World Series had to be the most exhausting, yet exciting things to watch as a baseball fan. The game lasted five hours and 17 minutes, and it came down to the Houston Astros beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in a 10-inning slugfest of epic proportions to take a 3-2 World Series lead. The 25 runs tied for the second most in a World Series game. The Astros became just the fifth team in World Series history to rally from three separate deficits and just the second to rally from two three-run deficits — and after all that, they still had to score the winning run off the best closer in baseball. Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. (Read more from ESPN)

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson put on a masterful show to guide a last-minute comeback and lead the Seattle Seahawks to a wild 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans at CenturyLInk Field on Sunday. The cherry on top? Richard Sherman’s second interception of the game, sealing the win with :07 left in the fourth quarter. That leaves the Seahawks (5-2) in first place of the NFC West with two of their next three games coming at home. (Read more from Q13)

Southwest Airlines and Warner Music Nashville announced a new deal that will see country musicians performing in-air concerts during some Southwest flights. The airline says it will only hold 20 mid-flight concerts per year—meaning that less than 0.002% of all flights will actually feature live music. And the airline has actually been hosting occasional in-air concerts since 2011. To celebrate the announcement, Devin Dawson played a show for passengers who were heading from Nashville to Philadelphia last week. (Read more from Billboard)

Simon Cowell was rushed to a hospital after an accident at his London home. The X Factor mogul was taken out of his mansion in a neck brace on a stretcher after an ambulance was called at 8 a.m. on Friday. He underwent several tests but was said to be in stable condition according to AP News. The 58-year-old is believed to have fainted and fallen down the stairs after fetching a cup of hot milk. A source close to Cowell said: “It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep. “He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs. An ambulance was called and he was stretchered out of the house in a neck brace surrounded by worried aides.” It was unclear if his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and son Eric were at the home at the time.

Celebs are totally winning Halloween this year! (See more pics from E! News) Kristen Bell will do anything to make her daughter happy, including dressing up as a Frozen character for which she didn’t provide the voice. On Sunday, Bell took to Instagram and shared a photo of her dressed up as Elsa, the princess voiced by Idina Menzel. “When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT,” Bell captioned the photo, which found her sporting Elsa’s memorable ice-blue dress and a slightly displeased look on her face. Incidentally, Bell voiced Elsa’s sister, Princess Anna of Arendelle, in the hit movie.

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

There are inspired Halloween costumes–and then there’s what Gwyneth Paltrow and her boyfriend, American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, dressed up as this year. The pair recreated the ending of Paltrow’s 1995 horror film Se7en. In a nod to her character’s decapitation, the actress sported a box on her head along with a shocked expression on her face, while Falchuck replicates the orange jumpsuit and white shoes sported by killer John Doe (Kevin Spacey).