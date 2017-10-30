Kelsea Ballerini Announces ‘Unapologetically’ Tour Stops

💕 #KB2Tour 💕 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

I couldn’t make this record for you and not share it with you in person. So, this spring, come sing with me. unapologetically. #KB2Tour 💕 A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

Kelsea Ballerini will be walking down the aisle soon, and then hitting the road in 2018 for her second headlining tour!

Ballerini just announced her 2018 Unapologetically Tour in anticipation of her sophomore album which is out Nov. 3.

“Great things happen when music surrounds you, I really believe that,” Ballerini says in a press release according to The Boot.

“One of the coolest things to me about headlining is being able to create a world for your fans to step into. I can’t wait for you to join me on this new journey with my good friend Walker and begin chapter two together!”

Ballerini will be bringing along Walker Hayes, and Bailey Bryan will join the lineup for Ballerini’s show at Ryman Auditorium on Valentine’s Day.

Ballerini spent 2017 opening for both Thomas Rhett, on his Home Team Tour, and Lady Antebellum, on their You Look Good World Tour. She hints that she will also be opening for another artist in 2018, although those details have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the 2018 Unapologetically Tour go on-sale Nov. 3 at 10AM.

Kelsea Ballerini’s 2018 Unapologetically Tour Dates:



Feb. 8 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Alabama Theatre

Feb. 9 – Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre

Feb. 10 – Augusta, Ga. @ William G. Bell Auditorium

Feb. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 16 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb. 22 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Feb. 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

Feb. 24 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

April 5 – New York, N.Y. @ PlayStation Theater

April 6 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

April 7 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

April 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

April 20 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Knitting Factory

April 21 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

April 25 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Arlington Theatre

April 27 – Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach Festival