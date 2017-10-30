Ed Sheeran Writes a “Full-On Country Track” for Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, The Rest Of Our Life, Tim Mcgraw
Ed Sheeran is dipping his toe in the country music pool and we love everything about it!

The Sun reports that the pop star has written a “full-on country track” for country stalwart Keith Urban.

“Ed loves nothing better than experimenting with different sounds and types of music,” a source says.

“He also likes a challenge. He loved the idea of penning a track no one would expect from him–and who better to work with than one of the industry’s biggest country music stars?”

Urban has previously spoken of his admiration for Ed, saying: “I’m flabbergasted by his songwriting.”

The pair were put in touch after Ed appeared alongside Keith’s wife, Nicole Kidman, on James Corden’s Late Late Show earlier this year.

Urban has apparently already recorded the song, which should surface next year.

This wouldn’t be the first time Sheeran has teamed up with a country star. He was one of the writers on Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s new track, “The Rest of Our Life”.

