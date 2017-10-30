Country Stars Celebrate Halloween In Style

Maren Morris and RaeLynn are among the country stars who celebrated Halloween over the weekend by attending costume parties.
Taste of Country shared photos of a few country stars that brought out their A-game for Halloween celebrations.
Morris shared a photo of herself and her squad dressed as Grease’s bad girls, the Pink Ladies, on Instagram Saturday.
Meanwhile, RaeLynn posted a photo in which she is dressed like a bunny and posing with friends dressed as a skeleton and the Joker from Batman, among other things. She also shared a photo with her husband who enlisted in the military shortly after their one-year wedding anniversary & has been away training.
Brad Paisley also shared a photo of himself dressed as Batman alongside Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh as the Pope.
