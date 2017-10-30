Country Stars Celebrate Halloween In Style

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brad Paisley, Halloween, Maren Morris, RaeLynn
Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Maren Morris and RaeLynn are among the country stars who celebrated Halloween over the weekend by attending costume parties.

Taste of Country shared photos of a few country stars that brought out their A-game for Halloween celebrations.

Morris shared a photo of herself and her squad dressed as Grease’s bad girls, the Pink Ladies, on Instagram Saturday.

Some people are so touchy.

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Meanwhile, RaeLynn posted a photo in which she is dressed like a bunny and posing with friends dressed as a skeleton and the Joker from Batman, among other things. She also shared a photo with her husband who enlisted in the military shortly after their one-year wedding anniversary & has been away training.

Clearly we all went to the costume store at different times. 🎃👻

A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on

The captain of this Bunny Boat. 🐰👨🏻‍✈️ #RaVeTour

A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on

Brad Paisley also shared a photo of himself dressed as Batman alongside Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh as the Pope.

See more photos below!

#BelleYeah Throwback to a fave – 2014✨🌹✨What are y'all gonna be this year?

A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live