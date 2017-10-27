Special Train and Bus Service To Get You To Garth Brooks World Tour

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood fans can avoid traffic congestion with several additional transit options added to make traveling to see Garth Brooks World Tour at the Tacoma Dome Nov. 3-5 even easier.

Tacoma Link trains will have special late night hours, Sounder commuter rail will offer special trains to select concerts as available, and additional ST Express trips will operate between Lakewood Station and Tacoma Dome Station according to an official Sound Transit press release.

Sounder will serve the concerts on Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4, but WILL NOT operate special service for the concerts on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tacoma Link is also offering special service. Trains will operate until midnight all three days of the tour. In addition, Tacoma Link trains will run more often on Sunday, Nov. 5 – starting at noon, trains will run every 12 minutes instead of the normal Sunday schedule of every 24 minutes.

From about three hours before each concert time to about 90 minutes before concert time, extra ST Express Route 594 trips will be operated so that service is every 15 minutes from Lakewood Station to Tacoma Dome Station. The extra trips will not continue to Seattle. Return trips to Lakewood after the concert will be based on demand.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-concert ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region.

