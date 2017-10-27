Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 27th

1.

While coffee is specifically designed to make people feel undead, Starbucks is putting a more literal spin on that notion this Halloween by offering a zombie Frappuccino between now and October 31. “The neon green Frappuccino Crème is tart apple and caramel flavored, while a pink whipped cream ‘brains’ topping is drizzled with red mocha syrup.” In previous years, Starbucks offered Halloween-themed Franken and Frappula Frappuccinos. (Read more from TODAY)

You go, ghoul. 🏃⚰ #ZombieFrappuccino (Available in the US, Canada and Mexico, while supplies last) A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

2.

If you want that new iPhone X by the holiday season, you might want to get in quick. Apple refreshed its website at 12:01 a.m. PT this morning to allow the world a chance to pre-order the new iPhone X but wait times are already on the rise. Within two hours of going on sale, buyers in the United States are now having to wait as long as five-to-six weeks for the high spec phone. The iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers on November 3. The iPhone X marks the first major redesign the phone has seen in years. (Read more from The Verge)

Got my 256 GB Iphone X. Had to sell my car and house but whatever. #iPhoneX — Zach Woods (@Woods51_) October 27, 2017

9 minutes for the App Store to go online. 2-3 weeks delivery time literally the second it went live. Apple Business is goooood #iPhoneX — Steve Johnston (@Stevejohnston01) October 27, 2017

3.

Two women and their dogs were rescued at sea by a U.S. Navy ship after being stranded in the Pacific Ocean for almost five months. The two sailors were well off course: They left Honolulu on their sailboat in the spring, bound for Tahiti, 2,600 miles away in the South Pacific, but were rescued in the western Pacific 900 miles southeast of Japan. About a month into their trip, bad weather caused their engine to lose power. Their mast was damaged. And then, as they drifted across thousands of miles of open ocean, their water purifier stopped working. But the two women were resourceful and prepared with more than a year’s worth of food, and after more than five months of being lost in the vast Pacific Ocean, sending out daily distress calls. The USS Ashland rescued the women after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted their crippled vessel and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. (Read more from KING 5)

4.

An Arizona man has put his ranch up for sale — because he says he’s been harassed for years by aliens. The owner of the Stardust Ranch about an hour west of Phoenix has regularly publicized his supposed encounters with extraterrestrials on Facebook. “They actually levitated [my wife] out of the bed in the master chamber and carried her into the parking lot and tried to draw her up into the craft,” he said. “This is why I want to move!” He said that in the past 20 years, he has experienced many “strange events” involving aliens and claims to have killed more than a dozen extraterrestrials on his ranch. The property has been featured on Ghost Adventures and garnered international attention. Edmonds recommends anyone interested in the $5 million property be “very well-grounded. (Read more from 12 News)