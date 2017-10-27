Hunter Hayes, Brett Young to Play Christmas Benefit Show

Want to see a couple of your favorite artists, celebrate the holidays, AND support a great cause?

You can do it all in one place!

Hunter Hayes and Brett Young are set to perform at the Christmas 4 Kids benefit concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

According to The Tennessean, the show will also feature John Berry and Lindsay Ell.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Christmas 4 Kids nonprofit organization, which provides more than 400 children from 29 school districts a day-long shopping trip for Christmas.

The concert will be held on Monday, November 20.

