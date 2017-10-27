Dustin Lynch Strips Down “Small Town Boy”

If there’s one thing Dustin Lynch knows how to do, it’s turn up the HEAT!

(Okay let’s be real, Dustin knows how to do a lot of things and we love everything about him! But this single is… OW OW HOT!)

Dustin stripped down (*insert me fanning myself*) “Small Town Boy” and we are big fans!

The photo for the single itself is HOT and the ‘stripped’ down song definitely showcases Dustin’s voice even more.

The original went #1 for Dustin & we have a feeling this could be repeat #1 as well!

Have a listen!