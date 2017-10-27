Cam Releases Brand New Song, “Diane”

You’ve heard songs from ladies that have been cheated on…but get ready for a song from the perspective of the lady he’s been cheating with!

Cam’s back with a brand new single, “Diane,” which she framed as an answer to a classic Dolly Parton song.

The new song as a response to Parton’s “Jolene,” in which a married woman is addressing the woman who has become the object of her husband’s affections and asking her to step off. Cam turns the conversation around.

“It’s the apology so many spouses deserve, but never get,” Cam tells Taste Of Country. She added, “The other woman is coming forward to break the news to the wife about an affair, respecting her enough to have that hard conversation, once she realized he was married. Because everyone should be able to decide their own path in life, based on the truth. Women especially should do this for each other, since our self-worth can still be so wrapped up in our partners. And in true country fashion, I’ve set the whole raw story to upbeat music, so you can dance while you process it all.”

“Diane” is the first taste fans have had of Cam’s much-anticipated upcoming sophomore album.