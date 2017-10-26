WATCH: Adorable 2-Year-Old Just Wants To Hear Brothers Osborne

Don’t mess with a 2-year-old and her favorite country music. One father learned this the hard way while his daughter was listening to Brothers Osborne’s, “Ain’t My Fault.”

The little girl was all smiles until the song came to a close according to Taste of Country.

“Uh-oh,” she said once the song stopped playing.

Her dad tried a new song, from the Eagles,  but his daughter wasn’t having it.

After one more failed attempt to find another song, he went back to Brothers Osborne.

It didn’t take long until she was smiling and dancing again on  the bed.

“This 2 year old ain’t happy unless her favorite song is playing,” the caption of the video reads on Facebook.

