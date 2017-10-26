Top Five Moments from #941ClassOf 2017

Well the New Country Class of 2017 is in the history books! At the top of the class this year is Luke Combs, Midland, Carly Pearce, Seth Ennis, and Adam Craig.

Thank YOU for making the show so much fun! You came to party and have a good time. Even the #941ClassOf artists were talking about you! They kept saying you were such a great audience with a ton of energy! So thanks for making us look good!

Let’s take a look back at the New Country Class of 2017 and the Top Five Moments!

5.

YOU helped us raise $2000 at our Vegas Victims Fund Silent Auction. Huge thanks to all of our #941ClassOf artists that signed the guitars for the aucition.

Tonight, you can bid in a silent auction for three @fender guitars signed by all the #941ClassOf performers! Proceeds will go to benefit the city of Las Vegas and the Route91 victims fund. A post shared by 94.1 KMPS (@941kmps) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

A quick autograph before sound check… we're auctioning off @Fender signed guitars from @AmericanMusicWA to benefit Vegas Route91 victims. pic.twitter.com/NhzGuiyvq6 — 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 24, 2017

4.

The amazing artists in our New Country Class of 2017… Adam Craig kicking off the show with his hit “Reckon”! That voice though!

Adam Craig also gave us a lesson on how to pronounce his hometown in Washington! His answer will surprise you!

Asking @AdamCraigMusic to pronounce his hometown for us… his Mom is here too! 💕 #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/MrOpF16BZz — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017

Carly Pearce singing her new hit “Hide the Wine”! It’s our new theme song!

#941ClassOf with @carlypearce (📷 @dcongerphoto) A post shared by 94.1 KMPS (@941kmps) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Seth Ennis and his song for all of the “Moms” in the audience!

#941ClassOf with @seth_ennis (📷 @dcongerphoto) A post shared by 94.1 KMPS (@941kmps) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

I’ve said it before, I proudly stand by it- @SethEnnis is so friggin’ good! Tonight was just a small preview of how awesome he is! #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/eHX4hLIXFI — Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 25, 2017

Midland will always be our Man Crush, even when it’s not Wednesday!

3.

We asked Luke Combs about his “Shotgun Race” skills. They are definitely Redneck Olympics worthy and Luke agreed! That’s when someone mentioned that Dierks Bentley is REALLY good at shotgunnig beers too. Soooo… Luke Combs decided to lay down the gauntlet. He tweeted Dierks right there in front of us. What’s up Dierks?!!! Get at Luke! Let’s do this!

Our Backstage Blogger Chelsey Nelson caught this moment on her phone too! So epic!

2.

We noticed in GIFs on Twitter that Midland likes to dance and goof around. So we asked them if they would do the “Macerena” dance for us. That’s when they whipped out this old school dance from the movie “Three Amigos”. Not only do they nail the dance, but watch their exit…classic!

1.

Luke Combs debuting a new song at the show called “Must’ve Never Met You”! When Luke opens his mouth to sing, our jaws drop because he’s so dang good!

Bonus… YOU… our listeners! We love you! Thank you for making the New Country Class of 2017 so much fun! Here’s to the Class of 2018!

Love these shirts from our Mt. Rainier ladies! #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/csktC4XnSI — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017

#941ClassOf at the Snoqualmie Casino! Thanks for the tickets. pic.twitter.com/ctk5DoESIZ — Gracie Harrison (@graciedawn) October 25, 2017

Our #941Team!