Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 26th

1.

People who may have limited access to health care or can’t afford it can get free health and dental care this weekend as Seattle’s KeyArena is converted into a volunteer medical center. The Seattle Center, Seattle-King County Public Health, and over 100 partner organizations are joining together to provide people in need with free medical, dental and vision services, Thursday through Sunday. Last year, some 4,000 volunteers helped out nearly 4,500 patients. The patient waiting area opens at 12:30 a.m. each day. Admission tickets are distributed starting at 5 a.m., and patient admissions and registration begin at 6:30 a.m. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

Having packages left on your front stoop is always a dicey proposition with so many thefts from packages left outside, but is Amazon‘s new plan to allow delivery people to unlock your front door so they can drop off packages inside your house the answer? Yesterday, the e-commerce giant unveiled a new service called Amazon Key that allows couriers to open your door with a simple swipe on their smartphone after scanning a barcode. Their moment of entry is videotaped via Amazon‘s new Cloud Cam, which is part of a $249.99 bundle that includes a smart lock and free installation. Amazon Key can also be used to let housecleaners or friends and family into your home as well. Prime customers can preorder the bundle now, with the Key app and delivery service launching on November 8 in 37 U.S. cities. (Read more from The Verge)

3.

The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 in a wild and stunning Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, marking the franchise’s first-ever World Series win. While the Astros trailed 3-1 going into the eighth inning, Carlos Correa’s RBI single and Marwin Gonzalez’s solo homer off Kenley Jansen pulled the team even and forced extra innings. The Astros’ Jose Altuve and Correa then hit back-to-back homers in the top of the 10th to temporarily put them in front, but the Dodgers responded with two runs from Yasiel Puig and Kike Hernandez to even the score 5-5. In the 11th inning, George Springer’s two-run homer put the Astros on top for good, with the Dodgers managing only one homer from Charlie Culberson in return. The two teams combined for a total of eight home runs, the most ever in a World Series game. The series is now tied 1-1, with Game 3 set for Houston on Friday. (Read more from CBS Sports)

4.

Yesterday, Ellen DeGeneres found herself in hot water when she wished Katy Perry a happy birthday by tweeting, “It’s time to bring out the big balloons,” along with an image of the talk-show host gawking at the pop star’s… chest. Celebrities and Twitter users alike quickly slammed DeGeneres for what they perceived as a double standard. “If a DUDE said this, the world would stop,” tweeted actor Michael Rapaport. His sentiment was echoed by Piers Morgan, who tweeted, “If a man made this joke, Ellen would lead the cries of ‘SEXIST PIG!’” (Read more from Page Six)