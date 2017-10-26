Luke Bryan Accidentally Set Album’s Release on His 11th Anniversary

Luke Bryan has been getting praise lately for upgrading his wife Caroline’s engagement ring as a 10th-anniversary gift, but it sounds like he’ll need to pony up for some more bling to celebrate their 11th.

In a recent interview, Luke admitted that he set the release date for his forthcoming album What Makes You Country on December 8, completely forgetting that’s also his anniversary.

“I’m like, ‘Yeah baby, I’ll be up in New York and the album comes out the eighth.’ She looked at me and goes, ‘Hmm, interesting day for an album release,'” Bryan recalled.

“I go, ‘I’m sorry, baby.’ And then you try to spin it. ‘Well baby, just come to New York and we’ll eat great food and we’ll walk and go look at people at Rockefeller Plaza.’ She’s like, ‘You work 20 hours a day during album release week…[but] I’ll be there.'”