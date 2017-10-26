Watch Brad Paisley Sing the National Anthem at World Series Game 2

By Robyn Collins

Brad Paisley played electric guitar and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the second game of the 2017 World Series.

Related: Brad Paisley Headlines Cancer Benefit at Grand Ole Opry

“Gonna be hard to top this honor for me,” the country star wrote on Instagram.

The Houston Astros won the game 7-6 in the 11th inning. It was the Astros’ first World Series win in the franchise’s history. The teams are tied at 1-1 going into game three.

Game two featured the most home runs in any World Series (8) and the most extra-inning homers (5) in any game, regular or post-season.

Check out Paisley’s take on the national anthem below.