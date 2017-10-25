Tim and Faith Share Some Sexy PDA

It’s about to get HOT in here!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been giving fans a front row seat to their relationship during the “Soul2Soul: The World Tour”, and things got even steamier during their show in Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 21 according to Rare Country.

With a sexy intro, the duo rises from the floor, facing each other, eyes locked on one another.

It’s as if the crowd of thousands of fans wasn’t even there!

They never once dropped that intimate connection while singing “I Need You”!

He grabs her leg, she grabs his, they hold hands, sway into the music together…and then share one of the HOTTEST smooches EVER!

I could be wrong but this performance easily blew every single “Fifty Shades” book out of the water!

And then the way they walked off stage, constantly touching…wheeew! Find a man that looks at you how Tim looks at Faith!