Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 25th

1.

The Seattle Seahawks confirmed Tuesday night that the team has signed seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end Dwight Freeney. Freeney played college football at Syracuse, where he earned unanimous All-American honors, and was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. With the Colts, Freeney won Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears. He also played for the San Diego Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and, last year, with the Atlanta Falcons. The 37-year-old is expected to play a backup role on the Seahawks defensive line, and fill an opening on the roster left by the placement of Cliff Avril on the injured reserve list. (Read more from ESPN)

2.

Visitor fees to America’s most popular national parks, including Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Rainier, Olympic, and Yellowstone, could more than double to $70 during five peak months under a proposal unveiled Tuesday. The plan was announced by the U.S. Department of Interior, which said the increase was needed to pay for “improvements to the aging infrastructure of national parks.” (Read more from Q13)

3.

Kid Rock isn’t running for office, he confirmed in a Tuesday morning interview. “I’m not running for senate, are you (expletive) kidding me?” Rock told Howard Stern. “Who couldn’t figure that out?” The whole thing was just a publicity stunt for his new album, Sweet Summer Sugar. Rock’s faux campaign was “the worst advice that I ever gave myself,” he said, “but it’s been the most creative thing I’ve ever done, and I got to see everybody’s true colors.” Sweet Southern Sugar is due out on November 3rd. To promote the new album, Rock will depart on the Greatest Show on Earth Tour 2018, which kicks off next year.

4.

Colin Kaepernick has reportedly landed a book deal with Random House imprint One World worth more than $1 million. The news comes after is Page Six reported on Monday that Kaepernick had been “taking meetings with publishers in the New York offices of WME” to shop a planned book. It’s believed the book will focus on the current movement of NFL players protesting during the national anthem, which Kaepernick started as a member of the San Francisco 49ers last season. One World launched last year and is headed by Chris Jackson, who also publishes Jay-Z and Ta-Nehisi Coates.