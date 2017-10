Luke Combs told the fans at the New Country Class of 2017 that as artists they don’t get to play brand new music enough. Then he asked the fans if it was ok if he played a new song. Of course, we all were like “YAAAAAAAAAAAS”! That’s when Luke Combs played “Must’ve Never Met You”.

Thank you to everyone who came out for our New Country Class of 2017 show. Because of your donations, we were able to raise $2000 in our Silent Auction. The money will be donated to the Vegas Victims Fund.