The Best Of #941ClassOf 2017

Midland performs at the #941ClassOf 2017 on October 24, 2017. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

The #941ClassOf 2017 show is in the books!

With awesome performances throughout the night by Adam Craig, Carly Pearce, Midland, Seth Ennis and Luke Combs, this year’s up and coming artist show was one for the ages.
 

 

 

 

 

 
With pre-show down time between meet and greets, the different artists found ways to entertain themselves.

Adam Craig explain how you actually pronounce his hometown…

and made sure everyone knew who his go to team is.

 
Meanwhile, the boys from Midland spent some time showing off their “Three Amigos” moves…
 

 
And Luke Combs called out a fellow country star.
 

Once the doors opened, both out front and backstage, things were starting to get a little crazy…
 

 

 

 

 

 

Once the groups hit the stage, the fun didn’t stop there…
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

An incredible night with some talented folks was made even better by all the awesome listeners who showed up to party with us!

 

 

 

 

 

