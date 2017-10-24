The Best Of #941ClassOf 2017

The #941ClassOf 2017 show is in the books!

With awesome performances throughout the night by Adam Craig, Carly Pearce, Midland, Seth Ennis and Luke Combs, this year’s up and coming artist show was one for the ages.



Here we go!! Ready to be your @941KMPS Backstage Blogger for the #941ClassOf concert. pic.twitter.com/kUNFccBRAm — Chelsey Nelson (@chelseynelson) October 25, 2017

A quick autograph before sound check… we're auctioning off @Fender signed guitars from @AmericanMusicWA to benefit Vegas Route91 victims. pic.twitter.com/NhzGuiyvq6 — 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 24, 2017



With pre-show down time between meet and greets, the different artists found ways to entertain themselves.

Adam Craig explain how you actually pronounce his hometown…

Asking @AdamCraigMusic to pronounce his hometown for us… his Mom is here too! 💕 #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/MrOpF16BZz — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017

and made sure everyone knew who his go to team is.



Meanwhile, the boys from Midland spent some time showing off their “Three Amigos” moves…





And Luke Combs called out a fellow country star.



Once the doors opened, both out front and backstage, things were starting to get a little crazy…



Love these shirts from our Mt. Rainier ladies! #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/csktC4XnSI — DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017

What happens when you're craving a snack? You get some @KraveJerky! Make sure to swing by their table tonight at #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/rUCBwJmHSS — 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 25, 2017

Things got a little crazy tonight before our #941ClassOf show … thanks @MyStraightTalk for getting us all in the mood to party! pic.twitter.com/FCFQxEsGbj — 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 25, 2017

Just my “fiancé” @AdamCraigMusic and I nailing the awkward prom pic – insert a guitar as my corsage 😂❤️#NotCreepyAtAll #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/CZZO1URelr — Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 25, 2017

Once the groups hit the stage, the fun didn’t stop there…



.@SethEnnis asked to raise the lights & see what a wonderful crowd is at the #941ClassOf concert tonight. @941KMPS pic.twitter.com/oytYcd1meZ — Chelsey Nelson (@chelseynelson) October 25, 2017

I’ve said it before, I proudly stand by it- @SethEnnis is so friggin’ good! Tonight was just a small preview of how awesome he is! #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/eHX4hLIXFI — Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 25, 2017

An incredible night with some talented folks was made even better by all the awesome listeners who showed up to party with us!

#941ClassOf at the Snoqualmie Casino! Thanks for the tickets. pic.twitter.com/ctk5DoESIZ — Gracie Harrison (@graciedawn) October 25, 2017