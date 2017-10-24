The Best Of #941ClassOf 2017

The #941ClassOf 2017 show is in the books!
With awesome performances throughout the night by Adam Craig, Carly Pearce, Midland, Seth Ennis and Luke Combs, this year’s up and coming artist show was one for the ages.
Current mood – #941ClassOf 2017 DAY! @AdamCraigMusic @SethEnnis @MidlandOfficial @carlypearce @LukeCombsMusic tonight! @SnoCasino pic.twitter.com/cvSYZId07W
— 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 24, 2017
Actual footage of me riding with @sethonair to #941ClassOf … pic.twitter.com/syal7TLFmx
— Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 24, 2017
Here we go!! Ready to be your @941KMPS Backstage Blogger for the #941ClassOf concert. pic.twitter.com/kUNFccBRAm
— Chelsey Nelson (@chelseynelson) October 25, 2017
My @TitosVodka cowboy boots are ready for the best #NewCountry of the year! #941ClassOf @SnoCasino pic.twitter.com/5RQoNzxo1q
— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017
A quick autograph before sound check… we're auctioning off @Fender signed guitars from @AmericanMusicWA to benefit Vegas Route91 victims. pic.twitter.com/NhzGuiyvq6
— 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 24, 2017
With pre-show down time between meet and greets, the different artists found ways to entertain themselves.
Adam Craig explain how you actually pronounce his hometown…
Asking @AdamCraigMusic to pronounce his hometown for us… his Mom is here too! 💕 #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/MrOpF16BZz
— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017
and made sure everyone knew who his go to team is.
In case you didn’t know which team @AdamCraigMusic roots for… @Seahawks #GoHawks #941ClassOf @941KMPS pic.twitter.com/VsvApWbtsm
— Chelsey Nelson (@chelseynelson) October 25, 2017
Meanwhile, the boys from Midland spent some time showing off their “Three Amigos” moves…
Like I can't even stop watching @MidlandOfficial whipping out the #ThreeAmigoSalute on command! #941ClasOf 😂 👏 pic.twitter.com/ay3bV9j2om
— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017
And Luke Combs called out a fellow country star.
.@DierksBentley get at me. #ShotgunRace pic.twitter.com/51cHSyWgsO
— Luke Combs (@LukeCombsMusic) October 25, 2017
Once the doors opened, both out front and backstage, things were starting to get a little crazy…
Love these shirts from our Mt. Rainier ladies! #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/csktC4XnSI
— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017
Thanks @AdamCraigMusic for stopping and taking a picture with me!☺️ #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/Fs1EElhpxD
— Alyssa (@AlyssaGuill) October 25, 2017
Carly with some fans at #941ClassOf ❤️ (https://t.co/mLJYEwcncg) pic.twitter.com/oHawnxPFC7
— Carly Pearce Updates (@CarlyPUpdates) October 25, 2017
Doors are open! @941KMPS #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/yUILKgRHab
— Chelsey Nelson (@chelseynelson) October 25, 2017
What happens when you're craving a snack? You get some @KraveJerky!
Make sure to swing by their table tonight at #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/rUCBwJmHSS
— 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 25, 2017
Things got a little crazy tonight before our #941ClassOf show … thanks @MyStraightTalk for getting us all in the mood to party! pic.twitter.com/FCFQxEsGbj
— 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 25, 2017
Just my “fiancé” @AdamCraigMusic and I nailing the awkward prom pic – insert a guitar as my corsage 😂❤️#NotCreepyAtAll #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/CZZO1URelr
— Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 25, 2017
I got hosed on the #941ClassOf backstage passes with @AdamCraigMusic @carlypearce @SethEnnis pic.twitter.com/vSemIihitc
— Kenny Jay (@kennyjayradio) October 25, 2017
Once the groups hit the stage, the fun didn’t stop there…
#941ClassOf has begun with @AdamCraigMusic! Thanks for the @941KMPS shout out during #Reckon! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cDZ379gBaj
— DeAnna Lee (@DeAnnaLeeDance) October 25, 2017
Washington proud! @AdamCraigMusic on the #941ClassOf stage! pic.twitter.com/POVjyyH7WN
— Kenny Jay (@kennyjayradio) October 25, 2017
Photo-op in the middle of his song 👏🏻well done @AdamCraigMusic 😂#941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/W35m23S2M4
— Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 25, 2017
.@carlypearce is on the #941ClassOf stage with Color… great song! pic.twitter.com/XBkMNyOK8s
— Kenny Jay (@kennyjayradio) October 25, 2017
These @MidlandOfficial guys are going places! #941ClassOf 2017 pic.twitter.com/WQKu5EuPfT
— John Pagel (@TheRealPagel) October 25, 2017
Something about this song makes me thirsty…hmmm… 😜🥃🥂🍷🍻@MidlandOfficial #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/hfO5GykvNG
— Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 25, 2017
.@SethEnnis asked to raise the lights & see what a wonderful crowd is at the #941ClassOf concert tonight. @941KMPS pic.twitter.com/oytYcd1meZ
— Chelsey Nelson (@chelseynelson) October 25, 2017
I’ve said it before, I proudly stand by it- @SethEnnis is so friggin’ good! Tonight was just a small preview of how awesome he is! #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/eHX4hLIXFI
— Kat (@BkatOnAir) October 25, 2017
@LukeCombsMusic @941KMPS #941ClassOf pic.twitter.com/VZCc9lEK14
— Alyssa Shovlin (@alyssa_shovlin) October 25, 2017
Backstage views: spotlight on @LukeCombsMusic. #941ClassOf @941KMPS pic.twitter.com/aJtu9VFZGj
— Chelsey Nelson (@chelseynelson) October 25, 2017
📸| #941ClassOf 2017 in its entirety [https://t.co/NHIRBQZnOq] pic.twitter.com/N3EOpJKgxv
— Carly Pearce Now (@CarlyPearceNow) October 25, 2017
An incredible night with some talented folks was made even better by all the awesome listeners who showed up to party with us!
#941ClassOf at the Snoqualmie Casino! Thanks for the tickets. pic.twitter.com/ctk5DoESIZ
— Gracie Harrison (@graciedawn) October 25, 2017
Waiting for @AdamCraigMusic to take the stage❤ #941ClassOf #hometowntenino #hometownproud#kmps #thankyoukmps #tenino pic.twitter.com/dSGvtt6AQl
— Becky Tobeck (@hisbestyet) October 25, 2017
Country strong. Our hearts are with Las a Vegas and #route91 @941KMPS #941ClassOf #snoqualmiecasino pic.twitter.com/BknfrNyc61
— cAm_IaM® (@nwpbmxer17) October 25, 2017
Awesome concert #941ClassOf , thanks @941KMPS. And thank you @MidlandOfficial, @LukeCombsMusic , @carlypearce , @AdamCraigMusic , @SethEnnis pic.twitter.com/wbxfWsJAmX
— Jim Nutt (@jimnutt1964) October 25, 2017
Some of us have a drinking problem…..ladies #941classof pic.twitter.com/01fIa7025y
— Hb (@HeatherBurns4) October 25, 2017
Thanks everyone for coming out for tonight's #941ClassOf 2017 show… we had an absolute BLAST and we hope you did too! pic.twitter.com/P5zvUDJmA2
— 94.1 KMPS (@941KMPS) October 25, 2017