Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 24th

Ever since Major League Baseball’s playoffs expanded to include wild-card teams, the World Series has been pushed to the very end of October, with players often forced to wear winter apparel beneath their uniforms. Well, that won’t happen this year, as the temperature in Los Angeles for Game 1 tonight is expected to be 95 degrees when the first pitch is thrown shortly after 5 p.m. PT. Record-breaking heat and fierce Santa Ana winds are forecast for portions of Southern California, which could worsen any wildfires that might flare up and will likely impact the games 1 and 2 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros. Highs will be well into the 90s and could top 100 degrees in some locations early this week, while the forecast high of 102 today would break a record set in 1909, making it the hottest World Series games on record. (Read more from KING 5)

Now that Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LII, what about his former collaborator Janet Jackson? “The door is wide open [to a reunion],” a source close to Jackson tells ET about whether the 51-year-old singer would reunite with Timberlake. “If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute.” Meanwhile, an NFL rep insists “there’s no ban” against Jackson performing during this year’s or any future Super Bowl halftime show. Scores of her fans have taken to social media to start a “#JusticeForJanet” campaign, arguing that her career suffered after their 2004 Super Bowl performance, while Timberlake emerged from the controversy relatively unscathed.

Chipotle is celebrating Halloween with two deals – including giving away free burritos for a year. The food chain is bringing back its BOOrito deal, in which customers can stop by the restaurant in a costume on Halloween and purchase a burrito, a bowl, a salad, or an order of tacos for just $3. The promo starts at 3 p.m. on Halloween and is limited to one discounted order per person. But, if you don’t feel like dressing up, you can enter to win free burritos for a year. To enter the sweepstakes, text the word “BOORITO” to 888222 by Oct. 31. The company says the grand prize winner will win 52 free burrito cards worth up to $10 each, according to the fine print on the company’s website. So, technically, that’s free burritos for a year – if you only eat one a week. (Read more from Q13)

Text BOORITO to 888222 by 10/31 to enter. Official rules: https://t.co/1HmW7QfVfH pic.twitter.com/pyVG8XE7xk — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) October 16, 2017

Taco Bell is testing a new Kit Kat-filled quesadilla — called the “Kit Kat Chocoladilla” — at select locations in Wisconsin. The Kit Kat Chocoladilla features melted chocolate and Kit Kat pieces folded up and grilled in a flour tortilla. If it sounds familiar, the chain offers a chocolate quesadilla called the “Chocodilla” in several countries abroad. In fact, they were selling a Kit Kat Chocodilla in the UK around this time last year. The Kit Kat Chocoladilla is selling for $1 a piece. A Twix version of the Chocoladilla is being offered at some locations instead of the Kit Kat version. (Read more from Consumerist)

Last year, Taco Bell created a quesadilla stuffed with Kit Kats. Now it's HERE! Kinda. The Kit Kat 'Chocoladilla' is available in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Em0vODyEiQ — Johnny Marks (@DJJohnnyMarks) October 20, 2017

Is singing a crime? It apparently is if you’re in Quebec and the song in question is “Everybody Dance Now” by C+C Music Factory. One man found that out the hard way late last month when he was pulled over by police in Saint-Laurent while singing the tune too loud. Police asked him if he’d been screaming, which is a crime in Quebec, and he told them that he was just singing his favorite song. Police concluded that his loud singing counted as screaming and issued him a $149 fine. (Read more from UPI)