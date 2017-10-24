Sam Hunt Dishes on His “Awesome” Married Life

By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Hanna Lee Fowler, Montevallo, relationship, Sam Hunt, Wedding
Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

Sam Hunt has opened up about how much he’s enjoying married life.

“I am like a lone wolf naturally, and I’ve kinda been taking that approach the past three years,” he tells Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m close with my band, but for the most part, I feel like I’ve been out here kind of solo. And to have somebody with me riding shotgun has been really awesome as I journey through all this craziness.”

The 32-year-old singer, who wed Hannah Lee Fowler just hitched six months ago, also admits that his wife has influenced his physical appearance by encouraging him to rock a beard.

“I grew it out, and she said she liked it,” he confessed.

“Her opinion matters most, so I kept it. It gets cold in Nashville, so I like to have a beard in the winter.”

BBMA's

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on

I love you, you're so pretty…😍

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on

As for Hunt’s highly anticipated second studio album, he is “working on music,” but isn’t “forcing it.”

“I don’t want to put anything out just to keep the business going or for no other reason than to put out something I’m proud of and I think people are gonna connect with,” he admitted about the follow-up to 2014’s Montevallo. “So when I get to that point, I’m gonna put out music. But I’m enjoying the process.”

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

STREAM KMPS HD2
Apply!
VOTE NOW!

Listen Live