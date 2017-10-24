Lady A Honor Tom Petty With Cover of “Learning to Fly”

Lady Antebellum is touring Europe this month, but they’re making sure to remember their American roots by debuting a new cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1991 hit “Learning to Fly.”

Nash Country Daily reports that the trio began working the cover into their set lists following Petty’s death on October 2 at the age of 66, performing the classic at their October 4 concert in Manchester, England, and October 5 show in Dublin, Ireland.

“This one’s for you, Tom Petty,” the band tweeted on Monday alongside a clip of their cover.

“Rest easy. Thanks for the incredible influence you’ve had on both us and the music world over the years.”