Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce and More Headline Free New Year’s Eve Show

By Kat on KMPS
Still need plans for New Year’s Eve?

Well, you can see Keith Urban, Cheap Trick, Maren Morris, and more perform at a free event in Nashville that night sponsored by Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

For the second year in a row, Urban will headline Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

The lineup will also feature Carly Pearce, Jonny P and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville is scheduled to take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, about a mile outside downtown Nashville, with gates opening at 4 p.m. CT, culminating with fireworks and the Music Note drop at midnight according to The Tennessean. 

 

