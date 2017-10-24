CMA Awards To Feature Several Exciting Collaborations

The 2017 CMA Awards will be filled with several must-see moments including a few unexpected collab performances!

Brad Paisley is not only hosting for a 10th straight year, he’s also set to sing his new single “Heaven South” with Sony labelmate Kane Brown.

Kelsea Ballerini will sing with Reba McEntire and Dierks Bentley will team up with Rascal Flatts. The song or songs each will sing have not yet been revealed according to Taste of Country.

Former One Direction member Niall Horan will also join Maren Morris, and it’s safe to assume they’ll sing their new duet “Seeing Blind,” a single on his Flicker album.

Previously Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and Garth Brooks led a list of 12 performers announced for the 51st annual CMAs. The show could also feature a special performance from Alan Jackson, who was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

More country, pop and/or rock stars are expected to be announced as collaborators in the coming weeks before the November 8th show.