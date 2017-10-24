Brett Young Shows Off Dodgers Pride as World Series Begins

By Anthony Donatelli

Brett Young will be pulling for the boys in blue tonight (October 24) as the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series.

Young, a native of Southern California and huge baseball fan, showed off his custom Dodgers jersey on Instagram with his name and the number 11 on the back.

“Wishing Corey Seager and all my Dodger family a big ole Game 1,” he wrote on Instagram. “Let’s go get LA the series!”

