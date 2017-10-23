Tim McGraw and Chris Janson Cover Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried”

Besides the actual live shows, one of the best things about Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul tour has been the series of backstage performances McGraw has been recording during downtime on the road.

On Sunday, McGraw debuted the latest clip in the backstage series, a cover of the Merle Haggard classic “Mama Tried” that he sang alongside tour opener Chris Janson.

Mark Collie also joins in on the song. Both Collie and Janson have written songs cut by McGraw according to Rolling Stone.

The video series has previously featured McGraw teaming up with Midland for a cover of Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight”, Charlie Worsham on the Glen Campbell classic “Rhinestone Cowboy”, the Shadowboxers for Leo Sayer’s “More Than I Can Say”, and Eric Paslay for George Strait’s “Unwound”.