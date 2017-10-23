Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 23rd

1.

Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime of Super Bowl LII. The pop star made the announcement on Sunday via a video posted on Twitter, which also features his BFF Jimmy Fallon. The NFL has since confirmed the news, noting in a press release that, “leading up to Super Bowl LII, fans may visit Pepsi.com for behind-the-scenes looks into Timberlake’s journey to the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, as well as other surprises along the way.” Timberlake last performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when he made headlines for Janet Jackson’s “wardrobe malfunction”. Super Bowl LII will be held on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

2.

John Stamos took to Instagram on Sunday night to announce that he’s engaged to girlfriend Caitlyn McHugh. The 54-year-old Fuller House star and 31-year-old actress have been dating for nearly two years. Stamos was previously married to model-actress Rebecca Romijn for seven years. They divorced in 2005.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Meanwhile…Ewan McGregor and his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead were photographed making out at a London restaurant over the weekend–which is pretty awkward, given that he’s still married to his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis. McGregor and 32-year-old Winstead play lovers on Fargo. In real life, the 46-year-old actor and his 51-year-old producer wife have four daughters together, ages 21, 16, 15, and 6. A family source tells People, however, that McGregor and Mavrakis actually split in May and had opted to keep the news private.

3.

Harry Styles was groped by fans during his performance at the We Can Survive concert to benefit breast cancer awareness on Saturday. Footage from the incident shows the 23-year-old heartrhob singing his hit “Kiwi” and getting down on his knees near the front of the Hollywood Bowl stage when fans begin reaching out and grabbing at his…area. Styles appears briefly disturbed and swats their hands away. He then gets up and avoids that area of the stage for the rest of his performance. The clip quickly circulated on social media and the hashtag #RespectHarry began trending. “This is a prime example that men are not the only ones that touch women without permission! Women also sexually assault,” one person tweeted. (Read more from Billboard)

4.

A teenager in Florida has gone viral after being pulled over by police while wearing a face full of Shrek makeup. UPI reports that Twitter user HayBay shared a photo of herself made up as the green ogre on October 16 with the caption, “OK, so I got pulled over on my way home from makeup class.” The tweet has since received more than 250,000 likes and 60,000-plus retweets. While HayBay didn’t provide any other details about the encounter, Florida’s Pasco County Sheriff’s department caught wind of the tweet and noted, “Can confirm it was not us. But we sort of wish it had been.” (Read more from UPI)