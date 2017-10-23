Luke Bryan Gets Piano Lessons from Lionel Richie

By Anthony Donatelli

Luke Bryan is upping his piano game by getting lessons from Lionel Richie.

Related: Luke Bryan Gifts Wife Massive Diamond Ring for 10th Wedding Anniversary

These two, along with Katy Perry, will be the new judges for the American Idol reboot and made their first stop for auditions last week in Nashville, according to a press release.

The chemistry is quickly rising with these judges, even though they haven’t known each other for that long. Or have they?

“[Luke’s] one of those guys you meet and you swear he’s been a part of your life forever,” says Richie, in a release. “I’m going back to check my yearbook. I’m going back to check The Commodores; I know he was in the band somewhere, he’s got that personality.”

Check out some footage of Luke at the piano below.