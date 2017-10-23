Justin Timberlake Confirmed For Super Bowl Halftime Gig

Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime of Super Bowl LII.

The pop star made the announcement on Sunday via a video posted on Twitter, which also features his BFF Jimmy Fallon.

The NFL has since confirmed the news, noting in a press release that, “leading up to Super Bowl LII, fans may visit Pepsi.com for behind-the-scenes looks into Timberlake’s journey to the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, as well as other surprises along the way.”

Timberlake last performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004, when he made headlines for Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction. He also played with *NSYNC in 2001.

The singer sat down to discuss the gig on Sunday Night Football, telling Football Night in America host Mike Tirico that he’s super excited, but planning to make a statement while playing the hits.

“What I really want to do is take the opportunity to put together a performance that feels like it unifies,” he told Tirico according to Billboard.

“I feel like that would be the ultimate accomplishment, and then the icing on the cake is at some point, within that 12 minutes, that everybody is shaking their booty.”

Timberlake also addressed the controversial 2004 halftime performance, assuring there would be no repeat to the drama saying, “That won’t happen this time.”

Super Bowl LII will be held on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.