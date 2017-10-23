Dierks Bentley Designs Songwriters’ Room at Nashville Hotel

Need a place in Nashville to get your creative juices flowing?

MusicRow reports that the Hutton Hotel will soon debut a pair of “songwriters’ rooms” designed by Dierks Bentley and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder than can be booked by guests and non-guests alike.

The Gibson and The Martin were named after the legendary guitars, with Tedder contributing ideas to The Gibson and Bentley helping to design The Martin.

“The design for the room was created around my home state out West,” says Bentley about The Martin’s Arizona-influenced decor.

“I wanted to recreate a Southwestern vibe that I find to be both inspiring and calming. Hopefully when writers walk in there is that feeling of, ‘Wow, this is different.’ I really want them to be excited…and write a big hit!”

Bentley also chimed in on the importance of writers rooms.

“When I had my first publishing deal, we wrote in the old firehouse next door,” he recalls.

“There was nothing in there except a couple of rooms with metal folding chairs and a table..and it was cold! But there definitely was some magic in there. It’s not so much about how nice the room is. It’s more important about the energy of the room. Hopefully there will be great energy in my room at the Hutton.”