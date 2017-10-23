Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney Now A Married Man

Congratulations going out to Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney who tied the knot this weekend!
People reports that Mooney married his fiancée, former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley, during an intimate ceremony on Friday.
According to wedding planner Jessica Sloane, the pair exchanged vows between two oak trees on the Mooney family property in Arkansas.
The couple’s 9-month-old son Asher James also sported a mini tuxedo and was carried down the aisle, while Dan Smyers and the duo’s guitarist stood up as groomsmen for their band-mate.
Billingsley’s bridesmaids wore dresses in muted blush and champagne tones, while the bride wore a gown by Ravini and check out her ring & wedding band! GORGEOUS!
On Saturday morning, the pair shared photos as they took off on their “honeymooney” to Cancun, Mexico.
Congrats!!! Can’t wait to see more pics from the special day!
