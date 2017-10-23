Backstreet Boys to Drop Country-Influenced Album in 2018

Backstreet’s back … in Nashville!

The boy band tells Rolling Stone that they’ve been working on a new album that’s scheduled to arrive next year with a new country sound included on a couple tracks.

“When news came out we were collaborating with Florida Georgia Line, my Twitter feed and Facebook feed was all fans commenting, ‘Oh my God, my two favorite groups are collaborating,'” says Kevin Richardson.

“We cut some Nashville songs recently and just yesterday I was in the vocal booth. So we’re in the lab playing around, experimenting,” Richardson added.

The group says that Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt and Vince Gill have been their most profound country influences so far.

From the sounds of it, they’re going all out when it comes to creating the right mood for the forthcoming project, which will become their 10th studio album.

Fans of both genres of music will get to enjoy the best of both worlds with the new Backstreet Boys album.

2018 will mark the band’s 25th anniversary, and on top of the new album they also expect to continue their Las Vegas residency and begin a new world tour.

No release date for the project has been announced yet.