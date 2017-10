Think you know “What’s in…” Kat’s trunk? Seth’s pocket? Kat’s Kitchen?

Then listen this week during the morning show at 7:40am and call in at 1-800-464-9436 with your best guess… and if you get it right you’ll reserve you spot at the sold out New Country Night Out concert feat. Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, and more at the Snoqualmie Casino on Dec. 8th, served up by BSB, Brown Sugar Bourbon from the Heritage Distilling Co.

Good luck!