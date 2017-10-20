Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 20th

1.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected Thursday night after shoving an official when he ran onto the field during a scuffle against the Kansas City Chiefs. It all started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late on a run by Kansas City’s Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter. Raiders offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn immediately confronted Peters.Lynch, who is close friends with his fellow Oakland native Peters, then sprinted onto the field from the bench to get in-between the players. Line judge Julian Mapp tried to break up the fight but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey. Peters was called for a personal foul for the late hit. Lynch got a personal foul and was ejected for making contact with the official. Lynch left the stadium after being ejected, but he was spotted watching from the stands in street clothes. The Raiders went on to stage an epic comeback, scoring on the final run to win 31-30. Lynch left the stadium after being ejected from the game, he was spotted watching from the stands in street clothes. (Read more from Q13)

Marshawn comes out from the sidelines to protect Peters #RealOakland pic.twitter.com/h0MvoIyZMd — Roy (@Nai_Roy) October 20, 2017

After being ejected from last night's game, Marshawn Lynch watched the game from the stands, then took the train home. This man is a legend. pic.twitter.com/dQdKNUKm84 — NFL Access (@NFL_Access) October 20, 2017

2.

Talk about a bill you would NEVER want to get! An Ohio woman named Angela Mixon-Smith said she nearly had a heart attack after opening her DirecTV bill and seeing a $184,530.67 balance. Mixon-Smith said she has been having trouble with service issues and confusing bills ever since she signed up for a promotional offer in April. “They don’t have everything together,” she explained. An AT&T spokeswoman said the company is looking into the issue, but could not give a reason for the billing mix-up. Mixon-Smith’s account was finally credited for the unusually high sum earlier this week, but she still wants the company to “straighten out my service.” (Read more from KIRO)

3.

A mechanical malfunction left Katy Perry stuck mid-air during her concert in Nashville on Wednesday. “This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” she joked as she sat above the crowd on a model of the planet Saturn. “I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song?” The pop star added, “You’d better put your phones up, it’s a YouTube moment!” Perry was eventually lowered down, but realized that her platform could not actually land on the ground without crushing her audience. “I guess I”m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people,” she declared before diving into the crowd and then walking back toward the stage. “This is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville.”

4.

Lulu, an adorable black Labrador, was dropped from a CIA training program after refusing to become a bomb-sniffing dog. In a series of tweets, the CIA explained that Lulu — who was actually being trained for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia — “began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors.” Despite attempts to motivate her with food and toys, Lulu “was clearly no longer enjoying herself.” So the CIA had to let her go, for the sake of her mental health and well-being. Luckily, Lulu was then adopted by her handler and seems to be thriving at her new home, where she has a new dog friend and gets to play with kids and chase squirrels all day. “We’ll miss Lulu,” the CIA wroteon Twitter. “but it was the right decision for her and we wish her all the best in her new life!”

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017