Listen To Maren Morris and Naill Horan’s Duet, “Seeing Blind”

We could not be more excited to debut this song!

The anticipation has been building for “Seeing Blind” ever since Niall Horan couldn’t help but gush to 1883 Magazine about working with Maren Morris.

“I was blown away by the noise Maren was making in the country world. We met up and became friends and now she’s on the song, it’s great. Maren’s got the most pure voice with that country twang to it and she’s perfect for it. She’s great as well, she’s a great girl,” he said.

All it took was a simple email to Maren asking if she wanted to be on the song with him and she happily accepted!

The duo’s first collaboration is featured on the One Direction singer’s first solo album, ‘Flicker’, which was just released. Maren will also join Horan’s Flicker World Tour, so fans have a good chance of seeing them sing it together LIVE!

Morris celebrated its release on Instagram by saying, “I am insanely proud of my friend @niallhoran for releasing this incredible debut! Even more so to be on this song.”

And how sweet is Niall’s comment back to her?! “Thank you my love. I’m so happy to have you on the record. Can’t wait to see ya in Nashville soon,” he wrote.