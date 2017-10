THESE TWO!!!! #CutenessOverload

Kelsea Ballerini surprised her fiance Morgan Evans while he was playing a show for in Minnesota according to Rare Country.

Not only did she show up to support her man, but when he got to his song “Kiss Somebody” in the set, she ran out to surprise him with a SMOOCH!

I get to wear a lot of hats, but being @morganevansmusic biggest fan is one of the best fittin. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Oct 18, 2017 at 8:00pm PDT

You can tell by the adoring look on Morgan’s face that he couldn’t have been happier at that moment…and our hearts are currently melting!

When she shows up to surprise you at a show … you bring her on stage and you #kisssomebody💋 A post shared by Morgan Evans (@morganevansmusic) on Oct 18, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

ADORABLE! Can’t wait for these two to get married!