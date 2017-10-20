5 Best Songs on Darius Rucker’s ‘When Was the Last Time’

By Robyn Collins

Darius Rucker’s fifth studio album When Was the Last Time is out today (Oct 20).

Rucker teamed up with esteemed Nashville producer Ross Copperman (Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, Keith Urban), to bring his vision for the album to life.

“As a songwriter, sometimes the smallest idea can elicit a feeling and then you have this daunting task of trying to relay that emotion and energy into a three-minute song, said Rucker of the album’s title track. “When we wrote ‘For The First Time,’ we each had to dig deep for that moment – for me it was ‘you say you’ve never danced to a dashboard singin’ REM under summer stars.’ After that it was all over.”

Aside from the singles that have already been released to radio, these are our 5 favorite tracks from Rucker’s latest release.

“Twenty Something”

This song about feeling like you’re twenty-something, no matter what age you actually are. The compelling melodies will keep this one on repeat.

“Straight to Hell”

Rucker says he always wanted to cut this song from the time he first heard it in the 80s, and thought more people should know the Drivin’ and Cryin’ tune. As he did with “Wagon Wheel,” this cover is likely to turn this killer song into a new classic. The track features a vocal assist from country superstars Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

“Hands On Me”

This sweet and sexy feel-good tune makes you want to pull someone into a slow dance in a dark corner. Incredibly beautiful electric guitars will guide the way.

“She”

This love song is full of vivid imagery and enchanting melodies. Perfect for your front porch playlist.

“Story to Tell”

The autobiographical song is a destined to be a sing-along hit at future shows. The combination of personal realization and a message of encouragement for others lifts the spirit.