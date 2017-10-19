Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-October 19th

1.

During storm #2 yesterday of a 3 part system, winds knocked down trees and limbs, power lines, leaving thousands of residents without power. Tacoma firefighters helped a man who was pinned under a downed tree. Another person sustained minor injuries when a tree fell on a car, and as of last night over 54,000 customers were still without power throughout western Washington. The weather service says a wind gust up to 44 mph was recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Wednesday evening. (Read more from KING 5)

2.

With the 13th season of The Voice underway, the show has just revealed who’ll join coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and first-timer Kelly Clarkson next season. Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys is to return as a coach on Season 14 of The Voice. This will mark Keys’ third time as a mentor on NBC’s musical competition series. She will join previously announced coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

3.

Is it possible to improve upon perfection? Snickers is sure going to try. Following in the footsteps of M&MS, Mars is simultaneously releasing three new flavors of the candy bar: Espresso, Fiery, and Salty & Sweet. The new Snickers will still include peanuts and caramel enrobed in chocolate, but the nougat inside will hold all the extra new flavor. The three new flavors are part of candy maker Mars’ “Hunger Bar” campaign, in which each Snickers bar flavor will be the antidote to a corresponding hangry feeling. Espresso solves the “Irritable,” Fiery fixes “Wimpy” and Salty & Sweet takes care of the “Indecisive.” But you’ll have to be patient. Sadly, you’ll have to continue solving your hanger issues with Snickers the old-fashioned way … until June 2018, when the new flavors will officially hit store shelves.

Introducing three BOLD ways to #satisfy your hunger. #SNICKERS Espresso, Fiery and Salty & Sweet will be hitting the shelves next summer. pic.twitter.com/SVVvtYPYLq — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) October 17, 2017

4.

Speaking of candy… The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year. But will you buy the right candy? CandyStore.com has been selling various types of sweets online for a long, long time. Hence, it’s appropriate that the website just crunched its own late summer/early fall sales data to come up with the most popular Halloween candy in each state. Washington’s most popular Halloween candy has changed this year. Salt water taffy had ruled the state previously, but in this year’s study Tootsie Pops take the top spot. Over 223,000 pounds of Tootsie Pops are consumed around Halloween. Maybe Starbucks should stock them as stirrers for their coffee drinks! (Click the image below to see what candy each state loves)