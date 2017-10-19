Miranda Lambert Talks Friends, Fighting For Fellow Country Females, and Confidence

Miranda Lambert is a lot of things. She’s an incredible singer, a philanthropist, and a lover of all creatures big and small. But is she a bad celebrity?

If you ask her, the answer is yes.

Lambert is featured in the November issue of Redbook and she opened up on an array of personal things, including how she feels about being a celebrity.

“I’m not actually a very good famous person at all,” she told the magazine.

“I hate cameras. I don’t love the spotlight. It was a big shocker to me that the music business is 80% business and 20% music. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I signed up for all this other stuff.’”

But when she’s not in front of the cameras, Lambert said her perfect night involves something a little less glamorous.

“Shark Tank and yoga pants, and I’m the happiest person. I watch Tiny House Nation on a Friday night, and I’m like, ‘This is it! Frozen pizza. Woo!'”

Lambert also opened up about the fight to get more women’s records played on country radio.

“I tell them at the stations, ‘Just play one of us; it doesn’t have to be me. Then we all win,'” she says.

You can check out more of what Lambert had to say when the issue hits newsstands on October 24.