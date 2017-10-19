Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean Open CMT Artists Event With Touching Message

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean were among the artists who shared a message of hope and unity at the start of the CMT Artists of the Year on Wednesday night.

“That performance right there is an example of why music can be so powerful, and we have never needed it more than we do right now,” Bryan said following an emotional performance by Andra Day and Little Big Town.

“We hope music can be a part of the healing.”

Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley also shared words of perseverance before Aldean closed things out.

The CMT Artists of the Year celebration made several changes from past years so that the 2017 show could focus on being a source of hope and healing according to Entertainment Tonight.

“From Las Vegas to Puerto Rico, from Florida and Texas to Charlottesville and California, the entire nation is trying to process these devastating events,” Stapleton reflected. “On this night, one that we usually celebrate a year of music, we also want to celebrate a year of incredible human spirit.”

“During tragedies like Las Vegas, so many people — from concert goers to first responders who risked their own lives for total strangers — it’s in those moments, those acts of courage and heroism, that bring light to even the darkest times,” Hubbard continued.

Aldean closed out the introduction, somberly sharing, “We’ve been tested beyond our worst nightmares the past few months. Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to explain how some of us feel.”

“But we have proven time and again in this country that we have the power to overcome anything that threatens our way of life, or our freedom,” he added. “We dedicate this night to you and to everyone who’s experienced loss or tragedy in the past few months… we will get through this together.”