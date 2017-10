Not long now and our country music family will welcome another baby! Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared photos of her “happy place”. It’s their baby boy’s nursery, and it is one the coolest nurseries we’ve ever seen! Look at his name on the wall!

Memphis’ nursery💙 My current happy place Thanks for pouring love into his room ⭐️ @apriltomlininteriors @sarahrogers23 @keatynswift @polly_boyd91 @valencia_r_hector A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 17, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

This family has already been through so much, and wee are so happy for Jason and Brittany. We can only imagine how much they want to hold Memphis.

Momma is looking good!