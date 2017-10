Play New Country @ 94.1 ticket tag next week, at :15 after the hour (from 7:15am-4:15pm), to be caller 12 at 1-800-464-9436 and know the name of the last tag winner, so we can send you to see Kenny Chesney w/ Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay when they come to CenturyLink Field next summer & help SPREAD THE LOVE to those whose lives were impacted by the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma by making a $100 donation to Kenny’s Love For Love City Foundation on your behalf.