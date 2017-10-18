Seth and Kat’s 4 Thing You Need To Know – October 18th

1.

The statue of Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. had only been standing outside Safeco Field for six months — and then someone went and stole The Kid’s bat. Mariners spokeswoman Rebecca Hale said the bat was taken at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. “The man was quickly arrested and is in police custody,” she said, adding, “The Mariners have the broken bat.” Hale said the team has already contacted the sculptor to let him know of the vandalism, and he said he would guide the Mariners on how to repair it. The statue had been unveiled outside Safeco Field on April 13. (Read more from Q13)

Someone stole the bat from the Ken Griffey Jr. statue in front of Safeco Field #Q13Fox #mariners pic.twitter.com/wMymebPUp1 — Q13 Mike M (@mikemcQ13FOX) October 18, 2017

2.

After suggesting last week that players may be required to stand for the national anthem, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Tuesday that players will still be allowed to kneel or sit during the pregame “Star-Spangled Banner” without penalty. The New York Times reports that Goodell met for almost four hours with 11 team owners, the director of the players’ union and a dozen players before making the announcement. “We just talked about how the owners could come alongside us and we could, collectively, collaboratively, work together to actually create some change, real changes,” said Philadelphia Eagles player and meeting attendee Malcolm Jenkins. In a memo encouraging players to stand, Goodell said last week, “The controversy over the anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.” The NFL’s current anthem policy states that players “should” stand for the anthem, but stops short of requiring it.

3.

In response to several competitor food apps, Facebook has partnered with businesses & restaurants directly to get you food. Fast. They’ve teamed up with DoorDash, Slice, Delivery.com, Five Guys, Papa John’s, Wingstop, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and Panera just to name a few. You’ll also notice a good amount of non-franchise restaurant options. How does it work? On the Facebook mobile app, you can find the “Order Food” option under the “More” button indicated by the three parallel lines. On your desktop or laptop computer, you can find the “Order Food” option under the “Explore” section on the left-side of the News Feed (you may have to tap on the “See More” arrow to find it). Another way to start an order is by searching for the restaurant. If that restaurant has an option to order food through Facebook, then you will see the “Start Order” option next to it. Once you find a restaurant that you want to order from, tap on “Start Order.” Facebook will either redirect you to a third-party ordering service or it will ask you which one to place the order through if there are multiple options. (Read more from Forbes)

4.

A fearless, goat-herding dog that refused to leave his livestock behind during the California wildfires miraculously survived the deadly blaze. After evacuating last week, Roland Tembo Hendel and his daughter Ariel returned home to find their property destroyed — but discovered their hero dog, Odin, had survived along with his sister, Tessa, and eight of their goats. “Odin has lived up to his namesake,” Hendel wrote on Facebook. “He is our inspiration. If he can be so fearless in this maelstrom, surely so can we.” On Saturday, Hendel confirmed that Odin, Tessa, and the goats were recovering in a spacious barn at a refugee shelter in the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. “The wonderful volunteer vets gave Odin a check-up and said he is in remarkable health given what he’s been through,” he said.