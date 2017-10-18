Kenny Chesney’s Trip Around The Sun Tour

Kenny Chesney returns to CenturyLink Field Saturday, July 7th, 2018 with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

The Official Press Release:

EIGHTEEN Major Stadiums Are First 2018 Tour Announcement

Nashville, Tenn. —With Live from No Shoes Nation, the 30-song live recording celebrating the heart and soul of the million+ fans who come out each summer to see Chesney live, hitting streets Oct. 27, Kenny Chesney’s ready to get back to the fans. After a few weeks’ progress working with various organizations to deal with the devastation in the Virgin Islands, the 8-time ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year announces the stadium portion of his 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour.

“Listening to all those tapes of all those shows led to Live in No Shoes Nation,” Chesney says. “And playing those two nights in Foxboro this year made me really want to get out there with all the people who LIVE this music. We have so much fun, so much life, so many memories – all tied up in these shows and these songs – I am ready to get out there and kick into another summer where we can all celebrate how lucky we are to love life and be able to come together.”

Kicking off April 21 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, the 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour will gather up all that energy and all the new songs from The Big Revival and Cosmic Hallelujah, mix them with everyone’s favorites, add in a few wild cards and hit the road like only Chesney can. Joining him for this year’s trip around the sun will be Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist and Country Music Association and ACM Single of the Year winner Thomas Rhett (“Die a Happy Man,” “It Goes Like This,” “Craving You (feat. Maren Morris)”), good time band Old Dominion (“Break Up with Him,” “Song for Another Time”) and newcomer Brandon Lay.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” Chesney says. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

For Chesney, who’s been called “The King of the Road” by Wall Street Journal and “The People’s Superstar” by the The Los Angeles Times, there is nowhere he feels more alive than when he’s onstage. His stadium shows are a rite of summer for many, and the songwriter/superstar from East Tennessee has built his career by striving to give people a night that defines their summer.

Dates for Kenny Chesney’s 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour

with Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay

April 21 Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL

April 28 Miller Park Milwaukee, WI

May 5 US Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN

May 19 AT&T Stadium Dallas, TX

May 26 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA

June 2 Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA

June 9 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA

June 16 Mapfre Stadium Columbus, OH

June 23 Chase Field Phoenix, AZ

June 30 Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium Denver, CO

July 7 Centurylink Field Seattle, WA.

July 14 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO

July 21 Busch Stadium Saint Louis, MO

July 28 Soldier Field Chicago, IL

August 4 Ford Field Detroit, MI

August 11 Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN

August 18 MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ

August 24 Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA

(Gillette show will have Dierks Bentley, the Brothers Osborne + Brandon Lay)

