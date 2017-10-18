Kenny Chesney Continues Work To Restore St. John Island

Kenny Chesney is working non-stop to restore his beloved St. John island!

When Hurricane Irma swept across the island of St. John in early September, Kenny Chesney was one of many who found their homes completely destroyed.

Chesney told HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade that he was much more upset by the overall devastation than just the loss of his home. Noting that the the disaster was “biblical in nature,” he added, “That place and the people mean so much more to me than my house..It’s really odd to see such a beautiful place look like a war zone.”

The country star immediately created ‘Love for Love City Foundation’ after the disaster to help provides residents with crucial supplies.

The foundation has already sent between 50 and 100 loads of food, water, emergency supplies, medicine, medical equipment, chainsaws, generators, cleanup equipment and other basic supplies like bug spray, batteries and flashlights to the Virgin Islands.

They did so using private jets, private helicopters, private charter boats and fishing boats, and ferries according to Taste Of Country.

“So proud of my team down in the islands,” Chesney noted in a simple message last month on Instagram.

Volunteers are still at work clearing roads, cleaning up beaches, and doing what they can to allow residents to return to a sense of normalcy.